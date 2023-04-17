Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Lazio, Italy

Rome
60
Anzio
13
Terracina
6
Nettuno
4
Campagnano di Roma
1
Cisterna di Latina
1
Fiumicino
1
Itri
1
Show more
25 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Sabaudia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sabaudia, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…
Villa Villain Nettuno, Italy
Villa Villa
Nettuno, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
The nice house is located on the first shoreline in Nettuno, Lazio. The villa has a spacious…
Apartmentin Anzio, Italy
Apartment
Anzio, Italy
2 m²
€ 350,000
The unique apartment is located 100 meters from the port of Anzio, Lazio. The apartment is o…
Housein Terracina, Italy
House
Terracina, Italy
2 m²
€ 185,000
The nice house is located in a complex of villas just 500 meters from the beach, in a resort…
Housein Anzio, Italy
House
Anzio, Italy
2 m²
€ 240,000
The new house is located in the quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. Only 200 meters to the beach and…
Villa Villain Terracina, Italy
Villa Villa
Terracina, Italy
5 m²
€ 1,680,000
The beautiful villa is located in San Felich Chircheo, Lazio. The house was recently renovat…
Villa Villain Anzio, Italy
Villa Villa
Anzio, Italy
5 m²
€ 900,000
The nice villa is located in a quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. The resort consists of two parts:…
Villa Villain Terracina, Italy
Villa Villa
Terracina, Italy
2 m²
€ 270,000
The nice villa is located in the resort town of Formia, Lazio. The area of the two-storey ho…
Villa Villain Terracina, Italy
Villa Villa
Terracina, Italy
4 m²
€ 280,000
The beautiful villa is located between Terrachina and San Felice Chircheo, Lazio. The beach …
Villa Villain Anzio, Italy
Villa Villa
Anzio, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Sandy beach is located 2 km from the house. The …
Apartmentin Roma Capitale, Italy
Apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
2 m²
€ 500,000
The cozy apartment is located in the central district of Rome, Lazio. The apartment is on th…
Apartmentin Roma Capitale, Italy
Apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
2 m²
€ 190,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the historic center of a medieval town 14 km from Rome…
Villa 5 room villain Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
500 m²
€ 1,100,000
Nice villa located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio The area of the house is 500 sq. m, and th…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
200 m²
€ 320,000
The beautiful villa is located in the resort town of Anzio, Lazio. The area of this villa is…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
100 m²
€ 285,000
The beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Small shops, bars, supermarkets and restaura…
Villa 4 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Anzio, Italy
138 m²
€ 269,000
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the villa is 138 square meters, it i…
Villa 2 room villain Terracina, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Terracina, Italy
80 m²
€ 250,000
A beautiful villa for two families is located between Terrachina and San Felice Chircheo, La…
Villa 3 room villain Terracina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terracina, Italy
120 m²
€ 250,000
Nice villa located in the beautiful city of Formia, Lazio. The beach is only 200 metres from…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
85 m²
€ 250,000
The nice villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the two-storey house is 85 square met…
Villa 5 room villain Nettuno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Nettuno, Italy
192 m²
€ 250,000
The stunning villa is in the resort of Nettuno, Lazio. The house is located in a calm area, …
2 room apartmentin Nettuno, Italy
2 room apartment
Nettuno, Italy
85 m²
€ 135,000
Nettuno, a beautiful apartment in a picturesque town. The apartment, with an area of 85 squa…
1 room apartmentin Anzio, Italy
1 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
73 m²
€ 108,000
The nice apartment is located in the resort town of Anzio. Within walking distance of all in…
2 room apartmentin Anzio, Italy
2 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
75 m²
€ 105,000
Anzio, beautiful apartment within walking distance of the sea. The apartment has a beautiful…
1 room apartmentin Anzio, Italy
1 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
50 m²
€ 95,000
Anzio, apartment in the resort district of the city. The apartment is located in a small vil…
1 room apartmentin Nettuno, Italy
1 room apartment
Nettuno, Italy
30 m²
€ 80,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the heart of the resort town of Nettuno, Lazio. The bu…

Properties features in Lazio, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir