Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Lazio, Italy

Rome
60
Anzio
13
Terracina
6
Nettuno
4
Campagnano di Roma
1
Cisterna di Latina
1
Fiumicino
1
Itri
1
Show more
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa in Sabaudia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sabaudia, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…

Properties features in Lazio, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir