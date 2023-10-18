Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Lavena Ponte Tresa
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Lavena Ponte Tresa, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Comunita Montana del Piambello, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Comunita Montana del Piambello, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Share with friends
€690,000

Properties features in Lavena Ponte Tresa, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir