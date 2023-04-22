Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Latina, Italy

6 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Sabaudia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sabaudia, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…
Villa Villa in Terracina, Italy
Villa Villa
Terracina, Italy
5 m²
€ 1,680,000
The beautiful villa is located in San Felich Chircheo, Lazio. The house was recently renovat…
Villa Villa in Terracina, Italy
Villa Villa
Terracina, Italy
2 m²
€ 270,000
The nice villa is located in the resort town of Formia, Lazio. The area of the two-storey ho…
Villa Villa in Terracina, Italy
Villa Villa
Terracina, Italy
4 m²
€ 280,000
The beautiful villa is located between Terrachina and San Felice Chircheo, Lazio. The beach …
Villa 2 room villa in Terracina, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Terracina, Italy
80 m²
€ 250,000
A beautiful villa for two families is located between Terrachina and San Felice Chircheo, La…
Villa 3 room villa in Terracina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terracina, Italy
120 m²
€ 250,000
Nice villa located in the beautiful city of Formia, Lazio. The beach is only 200 metres from…

