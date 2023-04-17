Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in La Spezia, Italy

Villa 5 room villain Lerici, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lerici, Italy
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 7,000,000
SIR-150515-2. Вилла с садом в городе Леричи Средиземноморский сад более 7000 кв. метров окру…
Villa 5 room villain Levanto, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Levanto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 116 m²
€ 1,350,000
KK-020317-4. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » ЛевантоВилла находится в национальном парк…
Villa 5 room villain Vernazza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Vernazza, Italy
6 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 1,700,000
KK-070715-2. Вилла в национальном парке Чинкве-Терре ИталияВилла 120квм жилой площади + тер…
Villa 4 room villain Lerici, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lerici, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 5,200,000
KK-280416-8. Вилла класса люкс, расположенная в городке в ЛеричиВилла класса люкс, расположе…
Villa Villain Lerici, Italy
Villa Villa
Lerici, Italy
230 m²
€ 1,600,000
KK-100317. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » ЛеричиВилла основная в 160квм + прилегающая …
Villa 3 room villain Lerici, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lerici, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 2,600,000
KK-190317. Новая вилла модерн в Леричи. ЛигурияВ Леричи продается Вилла "Venere Azzurra" пос…
Villa 2 room villain Bonassola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Bonassola, Italy
3 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,350,000
KK-280817-1. Вилла 250квм с бассейном и садом в 2000квмВ продаже вилла 250квм с бассейном и …
4 room housein La Spezia, Italy
4 room house
La Spezia, Italy
9 Number of rooms 228 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
MONTEROSSO-AL-MAR ( THE SPECIAL ) // VILLA 115 KVM // PARTICIPANTE 2500 KVM // 4 SPALINES //…
2 room housein La Spezia, Italy
2 room house
La Spezia, Italy
5 Number of rooms 107 m² 1/3 Floor
Price on request
Apartments in a villa for three families overlooking La Spezia Bay. Layout: a large open li…
4 room housein La Spezia, Italy
4 room house
La Spezia, Italy
700 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
This elite property in Italy is located on a hill near the city of Spice, the villa on the s…
Villa 5 room villain Fiascherino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Fiascherino, Italy
3 bath 200 m²
€ 2,000,000
Situated on one of the typical Ligurian terraces that slope down to the sea in the Natural P…
5 room housein Sarzana, Italy
5 room house
Sarzana, Italy
400 m²
€ 2,000,000
The luxurious house is located in the resort town of Sarzana, Liguria. The villa is surround…
5 room housein Sarzana, Italy
5 room house
Sarzana, Italy
240 m²
€ 1,300,000
The beautiful house is located in Sarzana, Liguria. The centre is only 3 km away. The 240 sq…
3 room housein Sarzana, Italy
3 room house
Sarzana, Italy
180 m²
€ 1,000,000
The cozy house is located on a hill in the resort town of Sarzana, Liguria. The villa offers…
7 room housein Sarzana, Italy
7 room house
Sarzana, Italy
280 m²
€ 950,000
The nice house is located near the centre of Sarzana, Liguria. Sarzana is a beautiful city t…

