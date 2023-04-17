Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. La Spezia
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in La Spezia, Italy

Lerici
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Levanto, Italy
3 room apartment
Levanto, Italy
4 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 1,050,000
KK-280416-17. Апартаменты на прадажу в городке Леванто. СпецияАпартаменты 120квм + 50квм тер…
3 room apartmentin Lerici, Italy
3 room apartment
Lerici, Italy
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 530,000
PO-210417. Италия. Город Леричи. Квартира 140 кв.мИталия. Город Леричи Предлагаем рассмотре…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Levanto, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Levanto, Italy
4 bath
€ 3,890,000
Cozy apartment of 209 sqm (plus a laundry room of 38 sqm and a triple covered parking space)…

Properties features in La Spezia, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir