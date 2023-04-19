Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Salten-Schlern - Salto-Sciliar
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kastelruth - Castelrotto, Italy
Similar properties in the surrounding area
9 room house
San Severino Marche, Italy
12 Number of rooms
280 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N837 (R) Property name: Casa Silvio Location: In country Town/City:…
9 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
11 Number of rooms
220 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N449 Property name: Casa Mucci Location: In country Town/City: Zo…
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
630 m²
€ 1,600,000
VB-270118-3. Старинная вилла в Вербании, ПременоСтаринная вилла, постороенная в двадцатых го…
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 380,000
LH-1T85. Квартира с видом на море в Лигурии - трехкомнатная квартира в ОспедалеттиВ самой кр…
2 room apartment
Pizzo, Italy
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 74,596
Double apartments in Falerna near Lamezia Terme. 300 meters from the be…
Villa 9 room villa
Ponte Florio, Italy
66 Number of rooms
3 467 m²
€ 8,000,000
The magnificent Veneto, region with a myriad of geographical connotations, with its sea, mou…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
240 m²
Price on request
Beautiful farmhouse with old brick structure and wooden floors with accessories in good cond…
House
Sanremo, Italy
3 m²
€ 496,522
The nice house is located in the popular resort of San Remo, Liguria. The villa is built of …
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
6 m²
€ 1,986,088
The modern villa is located close to Florence, Tuscany. The house is on a hill from which th…
Villa 5 room villa
Lerici, Italy
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 7,000,000
SIR-150515-2. Вилла с садом в городе Леричи Средиземноморский сад более 7000 кв. метров окру…
1 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 174,000
In Lonato del Garda, in the vicinity of the centre, in a very convenient and quiet location…
Penthouse 6 rooms
Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
233 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 529,000
Romagnacase is glad to offer a unique and prestigious property at the heart of the town of F…
Properties features in Kastelruth - Castelrotto, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
