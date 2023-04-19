Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Salten-Schlern - Salto-Sciliar
Residential properties for sale in Kastelruth - Castelrotto, Italy
2 room apartment
Sciacca, Italy
1 bath
75 m²
€ 67,414
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
Villa 3 room villa
Imperia, Italy
4 Number of rooms
162 m²
€ 450,000
KK-6V17. Вилла с видом на море в продаже в Италии, регион Западная ЛигурияВ нескольких килом…
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
3 bath
198 m²
€ 1,000,000
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
Habitable house on three floors in stone in a panoramic plot of 9,000 square meters more acc…
Villa 2 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 450,000
PL-PR-C02. Каменный дом с видом на озероВ одном из самых красивейших и живописнейших мест оз…
2 room apartment
Carciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
105 m²
€ 300,000
PL-PR_A10. Стреза. КвартираУютная квартира в маленьком жилом комплексе, недалеко от центра и…
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath
620 m²
€ 6,500,000
3 room apartment
Liguria, Italy
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 207,636
1 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 600,000
VB-20068. Апартаменты в исторической вилле Barberis в БавеноПродается квартира в Бавено в Ви…
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
139 m²
€ 53,749
Lower ground floor composed of a warehouse of approx 69 sqm all refined. On the first floor …
Villa 3 room villa
Baveno, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 900,000
FP-T607. Независимая вилла, расположенная на напротив озера МаджореНезависимая вилла из камн…
Villa 4 room villa
Italy, Italy
500 m²
€ 2,708,301
Luxury villa is 2 km from Lake Garda, Veneto. All infrastructure with shops, bars and restau…
Properties features in Kastelruth - Castelrotto, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
