Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Imperia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Imperia, Italy

Sanremo
115
Bordighera
56
Imperia
7
Ventimiglia
4
21 property total found
4 room housein Imperia, Italy
4 room house
Imperia, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
The house is located in Peraldo, in the province of Empire, a few kilometers from the beache…
Villa 4 room villain Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
5 bath 347 m²
€ 2,100,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villain Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Vallebona, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 650,000
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
Housein Sanremo, Italy
House
Sanremo, Italy
3 m²
€ 550,000
The nice house is located in the popular resort of San Remo, Liguria. The villa is built of …
Villa Villain Sanremo, Italy
Villa Villa
Sanremo, Italy
€ 2,178,000
The beautiful villa, overlooking the sea, is located 10 minutes from Alassio, 30 minutes fro…
Villa Villain Imperia, Italy
Villa Villa
Imperia, Italy
2 m²
€ 979,000
Nice, recently faded villa, surrounded by a garden, an area of 1600 sq.m. Located within wa…
Apartmentin Imperia, Italy
Apartment
Imperia, Italy
2 m²
€ 700,000
The nice apartment is located in the resort town of Diano Marina, Liguria. The beach is just…
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 m²
€ 350,000
The modern apartment is located in San Remo, Liguria. San Remo is one of the most chic resor…
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 m²
€ 350,000
The stunning new apartment is located in the popular luxury resort of San Remo, Liguria. The…
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 290,000
The nice apartment is located in the prestigious resort of San Remo, Liguria. The apartment …
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 215,000
San Remo, a beautiful apartment with a small garden. The apartment offers a partial view of …
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 m²
€ 198,000
San Remo, the apartment is in excellent condition. Located in the center of the city, close …
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 185,000
San Remo, a cosy apartment in the new complex. The apartment offers beautiful sea views, a g…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Bordighera, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
130 m²
€ 1,800,000
The luxury apartment is located in Bordiger, Liguria. The building is equipped with an eleva…
Villa 6 room villain Imperia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Imperia, Italy
260 m²
€ 1,400,000
Lovely villa in Santo Stefano al Mare resort, Liguria. The house is on the first line of the…
Villa 5 room villain Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
742 m²
€ 2,000,000
Charming villa of 742 sq.m. located San Remo, Liguria, on a plot of 1.638 sq.m.. The territo…
Villa 3 room villain Imperia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Imperia, Italy
220 m²
€ 1,200,000
The modern villa is located in Empire, Liguria. The two-storey house, with an area of 220 sq…
2 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
110 m²
€ 510,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the famous resort of San Remo, Liguria. The area of th…
2 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
100 m²
€ 350,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the resort town of San Remo, Liguria Just a few meters…
2 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
83 m²
€ 109,000
Beautiful apartment close to downtown San Remo, Liguria. Just 300 metres from Garibaldi Squa…
1 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
27 m²
€ 85,000
The nice apartment is located in the heart of the resort town of San Remo, Liguria. Just 50 …

Properties features in Imperia, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir