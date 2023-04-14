Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Liguria
Imperia
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Imperia, Italy
9 properties total found
4 room house
Imperia, Italy
9 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
The house is located in Peraldo, in the province of Empire, a few kilometers from the beache…
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
5 bath
347 m²
€ 2,100,000
Villa 4 room villa
Vallebona, Italy
3 bath
350 m²
€ 650,000
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
House
Sanremo, Italy
3 m²
€ 550,000
The nice house is located in the popular resort of San Remo, Liguria. The villa is built of …
Villa Villa
Sanremo, Italy
€ 2,178,000
The beautiful villa, overlooking the sea, is located 10 minutes from Alassio, 30 minutes fro…
Villa Villa
Imperia, Italy
2 m²
€ 979,000
Nice, recently faded villa, surrounded by a garden, an area of 1600 sq.m. Located within wa…
Villa 6 room villa
Imperia, Italy
260 m²
€ 1,400,000
Lovely villa in Santo Stefano al Mare resort, Liguria. The house is on the first line of the…
Villa 5 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
742 m²
€ 2,000,000
Charming villa of 742 sq.m. located San Remo, Liguria, on a plot of 1.638 sq.m.. The territo…
Villa 3 room villa
Imperia, Italy
220 m²
€ 1,200,000
The modern villa is located in Empire, Liguria. The two-storey house, with an area of 220 sq…
