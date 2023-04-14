Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Imperia, Italy

Sanremo
Bordighera
Ventimiglia
Imperia
Apartmentin Imperia, Italy
Apartment
Imperia, Italy
2 m²
€ 700,000
The nice apartment is located in the resort town of Diano Marina, Liguria. The beach is just…
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 m²
€ 350,000
The modern apartment is located in San Remo, Liguria. San Remo is one of the most chic resor…
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 m²
€ 350,000
The stunning new apartment is located in the popular luxury resort of San Remo, Liguria. The…
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 290,000
The nice apartment is located in the prestigious resort of San Remo, Liguria. The apartment …
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 215,000
San Remo, a beautiful apartment with a small garden. The apartment offers a partial view of …
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 m²
€ 198,000
San Remo, the apartment is in excellent condition. Located in the center of the city, close …
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 185,000
San Remo, a cosy apartment in the new complex. The apartment offers beautiful sea views, a g…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Bordighera, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
130 m²
€ 1,800,000
The luxury apartment is located in Bordiger, Liguria. The building is equipped with an eleva…
2 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
110 m²
€ 510,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the famous resort of San Remo, Liguria. The area of th…
2 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
100 m²
€ 350,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the resort town of San Remo, Liguria Just a few meters…
2 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
83 m²
€ 109,000
Beautiful apartment close to downtown San Remo, Liguria. Just 300 metres from Garibaldi Squa…
1 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
27 m²
€ 85,000
The nice apartment is located in the heart of the resort town of San Remo, Liguria. Just 50 …

