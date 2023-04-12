Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Italy

125 properties total found
9 room housein Parma, Italy
9 room house
Parma, Italy
10 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,290,000
This historic estate is located in a panoramic location on the hills of Parma, which offers …
8 room housein Ascoli Piceno, Italy
8 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
18 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
5 room housein Lombardy, Italy
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
7 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
8 room housein Siena, Italy
8 room house
Siena, Italy
14 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
4 room housein Imperia, Italy
4 room house
Imperia, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
5 room housein Ascoli Piceno, Italy
5 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
10 Number of rooms 1 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
5 room housein Italy, Italy
5 room house
Italy, Italy
3 Number of rooms 750 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
9 room housein Italy, Italy
9 room house
Italy, Italy
20 Number of rooms 1 125 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
Villa "; Marina"; is an elegant Art Nouveau villa on the seafront ( first coastline, direct …
Housein Lucca, Italy
House
Lucca, Italy
Number of floors 3
Price on request
16th century villa on the hills of Lucca in sunny Tuscany. The villa was built in the midd…
5 room housein Italy, Italy
5 room house
Italy, Italy
24 Number of rooms 555 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Dzoalie // 555 square meters M. M // 280 square meters terraces // 5 bedrooms // 8 bathrooms…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,850,000
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
Villa 5 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 11,000,000
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
Villa 3 room villain Pulciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pulciano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
Villa 4 room villain Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,900,000
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
Villa 3 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms 246 m²
€ 496,000
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строит…
Villa 3 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 317 m²
€ 980,000
GA-V000903. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ВИЛЛА С СОВРЕМЕННЫМ ДИЗАЙНОМ В ПАДЕНГЕ-СУЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенная в крас…
Villa 4 room villain Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 700,000
VB-71000. Вилла с большим земельным участком в 500 метрах от моряСардиния, провинция Нуоро в…
Villa Villain Montorfano, Italy
Villa Villa
Montorfano, Italy
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
VB-11107. Вилла Belvedere в Монторфано Монторфано - великолепный городок в районе Комо (окол…
Villa 5 room villain Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 3,000,000
VB-11105. Вилла Таранто в Национальном парке Тичино на озере Маджоре Недвижимость прекрасно …
Villa 4 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms 475 m²
€ 800,000
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…
Villa 4 room villain Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,800,000
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
Villa 5 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 12,500,000
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
Villa 5 room villain Dizzasco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 890 m²
€ 3,500,000
PL-PR-P09. Озеро Комо. Великолепная недвижимость с неповторимым видомНа берегу озера Комо вы…
Villa Villain Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Villa Villa
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
430 m²
€ 180,000
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
4 room housein Lombardy, Italy
4 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms 555 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
This modern villa on Lake Garda was designed by world-famous architects and designers Marek …
5 room housein Lombardy, Italy
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms 690 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
The villa is located on the Gardona Riviera, in the province of Brescia, in the Lombardy reg…
6 room housein Italy, Italy
6 room house
Italy, Italy
500 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Lerici // Villa 500 sq.m. // 2000 sq.m. garden // 6 bedrooms // 6 bathrooms // veranda // po…
9 room housein Grosseto, Italy
9 room house
Grosseto, Italy
21 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
This three-level villa with sea views is located in Monte Argentario, next to Porto Santo St…

