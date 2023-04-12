Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Italy
181 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Villa by the sea, with access to One of the most beautiful beaches of Costa Smeralda. The h…
4 room house
Imperia, Italy
9 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
9 room house
Italy, Italy
50 Number of rooms
1 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
9 room house
Italy, Italy
20 Number of rooms
1 125 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request
Villa "; Marina"; is an elegant Art Nouveau villa on the seafront ( first coastline, direct …
5 room house
Italy, Italy
24 Number of rooms
555 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Dzoalie // 555 square meters M. M // 280 square meters terraces // 5 bedrooms // 8 bathrooms…
4 room house
La Spezia, Italy
9 Number of rooms
228 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
MONTEROSSO-AL-MAR ( THE SPECIAL ) // VILLA 115 KVM // PARTICIPANTE 2500 KVM // 4 SPALINES //…
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
10 Number of rooms
275 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Pieve Ligure ( Genoa ) // villa 210 sq. M. m + extension 65 sq. m // garden 4000 sq. m // te…
6 room house
Italy, Italy
500 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Lerici // Villa 500 sq.m. // 2000 sq.m. garden // 6 bedrooms // 6 bathrooms // veranda // po…
9 room house
Grosseto, Italy
21 Number of rooms
650 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
This three-level villa with sea views is located in Monte Argentario, next to Porto Santo St…
2 room house
La Spezia, Italy
5 Number of rooms
107 m²
1/3 Floor
Price on request
Apartments in a villa for three families overlooking La Spezia Bay. Layout: a large open li…
3 room house
Savona, Italy
6 Number of rooms
155 m²
1/1 Floor
Price on request
Newly built villas in Italy with sea views. The villas are neatly decorated, surrounded by …
2 room house
Italy, Italy
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
The villa is located in the hills of Varazze, the pearls of western Liguria. On the south s…
9 room house
Italy, Italy
20 Number of rooms
385 m²
Price on request
Zoagli ( Liguria ) // Villa 104 m2 // House 282 m2 // Pitch 1.5 ha with olive grove // 10 be…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы бу…
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
The residential complex consists of detached villas in Pizzo Calabro. …
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is locat…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Madame Villas on the spacious and picturesque slopes of Zambrone! Villa…
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Under construction for the client. Residence Dei Fiori is located in …
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Sales are open for villas in the second phase of the Residence Dei Fior…
6 room house
Italy, Italy
400 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request
PORTofINO ( LIGURY ) // MAIN VILLA 400 KV M // ORANZHER // PARTICIPANTS 25,000 KV M // ACCES…
9 room house
Italy, Italy
20 Number of rooms
9 000 m²
Price on request
CAMOLS ( LIGURY ) // 3 VILLAS AND THE GOST HOUSE // 9.000 KV M LAND PARTICIPANTS // VIEW ON …
9 room house
Italy, Italy
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Bordighera // villa 600 sq m // extension 180 sq m // garden 12,000 sq m // 10 bedrooms // 9…
9 room house
Italy, Italy
515 m²
Price on request
SANTA-MARGERITA-LIGURE // 475 KV. M. // 9 SPALES // 8 BATH // 200 KV. M. GARDEN The villa i…
3 room house
Italy, Italy
10 Number of rooms
329 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
The villa with direct access to the sea and breathtaking views is located on the cape a few …
7 room house
Italy, Italy
330 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
The unique villa is located in one of the most attractive corners of Portofino, namely in Pa…
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
15 Number of rooms
247 m²
Price on request
Genoa Center // Penthouse // 247 sqm // terrace 120 sqm // 5 bedrooms and studio // 3 bathro…
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 bath
350 m²
Price on request
