Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Italy

villas
1482
castles
6
cottages
2
mansions
2
chalets
6
townhouses
143
duplexes
3
House To archive
Clear all
58 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Rapolano Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 20 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
9 room housein Lombardy, Italy
9 room house
Lombardy, Italy
3 Number of rooms 231 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,190,000
8 room housein Ascoli Piceno, Italy
8 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
18 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
2 room housein Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room house
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 179 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
A few minutes from San Pantaleo and Porto Cervo, surrounded by a rural area, an elegant, com…
4 room housein Italy, Italy
4 room house
Italy, Italy
12 Number of rooms 430 m² Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
Villa 9 room villain Capannori, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Capannori, Italy
25 Number of rooms 1 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,800,000
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnol…
8 room housein Siena, Italy
8 room house
Siena, Italy
14 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
4 room housein Imperia, Italy
4 room house
Imperia, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
5 room housein Lombardy, Italy
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
3 room housein Italy, Italy
3 room house
Italy, Italy
490 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
9 room housein Marghera, Italy
9 room house
Marghera, Italy
2 200 m²
Price on request
VALPOLISCHE ( VENETO ) // 16 VEK // GENERAL APARTMENT 2200 KV M // 12 SPALIT // 12 BATHROOM …
3 room housein Italy, Italy
3 room house
Italy, Italy
8 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
SAUZI-DI-CHESAN // HOUSE 250 M & sup2; // 3 SPARIES // 3 BATH ROOMS // SAD // GARAGE Villa …
2 room housein La Spezia, Italy
2 room house
La Spezia, Italy
5 Number of rooms 107 m² 1/3 Floor
Price on request
Apartments in a villa for three families overlooking La Spezia Bay. Layout: a large open li…
Townhousein Sardinia, Italy
Townhouse
Sardinia, Italy
159 m²
€ 155,000
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 99 m²
€ 199,900
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
Villa 3 room villain Lemna, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villain Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 9 room villain Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Share with Friends
Villa 6 room villain Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath 453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 5 room villain Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 9 room villain Badiali, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Badiali, Italy
6 bath 1 070 m²
€ 3,000,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villain Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
3 bath 262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
3 room housein Ossuccio, Italy
3 room house
Ossuccio, Italy
3 bath 210 m²
€ 695,000
For sale a completely renovated three-storey house, with an area of 210 sq.m., on Lake Como…
Villa 5 room villain Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath 230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
Villa 6 room villain Soffratta, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Soffratta, Italy
8 bath 781 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 235,000
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and ha…
2 room housein Bellano, Italy
2 room house
Bellano, Italy
2 bath 89 m²
€ 375,000
Share with friends
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Pedaso, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Pedaso, Italy
6 bath 700 m²
€ 1,000,000
Share with friends
Villa 3 room villain Curinga, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Curinga, Italy
2 bath 171 m²
€ 320,000
Share with Friends

Regions with properties for sale

Sardinia
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
Bergamo
Lonato del Garda
Tremezzina
Arzachena
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Bordighera
Emilia-Romagna
Calabria
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Florence
Sirmione
Salo
San Martino di Lupari
Peschiera del Garda
Alassio
Rome
Milan

Properties features in Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir