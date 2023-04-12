Lake Houses for sale in Italy

Italy
9 room house
Lombardy, Italy
3 Number of rooms
231 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,190,000
2 room house
Italy, Italy
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 309,000
5 room house
Italy, Italy
3 Number of rooms
750 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
7 room house
Italy, Italy
1 800 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room house
Italy, Italy
422 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
6 room house
Italy, Italy
800 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
4 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms
555 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
This modern villa on Lake Garda was designed by world-famous architects and designers Marek …
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms
690 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
The villa is located on the Gardona Riviera, in the province of Brescia, in the Lombardy reg…
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath
360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath
620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath
453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath
600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath
270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
3 room house
Ossuccio, Italy
3 bath
210 m²
€ 695,000
For sale a completely renovated three-storey house, with an area of 210 sq.m., on Lake Como…
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath
230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
2 room house
Bellano, Italy
2 bath
89 m²
€ 375,000
Villa 9 room villa
Ghiffa, Italy
8 bath
850 m²
€ 9,000,000
Вилла в Гиффа расположена в регионе Пьемонт, в превосходной позиции и с прекрасным панорамны…
Villa 5 room villa
Cerro, Italy
5 bath
500 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa 4 room villa
Fiumelatte, Italy
3 bath
350 m²
€ 1,920,000
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new buildin…
Villa 3 room villa
Carpugnino, Italy
3 bath
285 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 6 room villa
Laghetto, Italy
6 bath
430 m²
€ 1,500,000
The villa in Lombardy is located on Lake Como in Colico. The villa has three levels, with a…
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath
382 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of…
Villa 6 room villa
Sabaudia, Italy
7 bath
400 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
5 bath
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space…
Villa 3 room villa
Lazise, Italy
2 bath
260 m²
€ 890,000
A villa in Veneto is offered for sale, which has partial views of Lake Garda. The villa is l…
Villa 4 room villa
Pettenasco, Italy
6 bath
689 m²
€ 3,850,000
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The v…
Villa 4 room villa
Angera, Italy
5 bath
343 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale Liberty Villa in the Italian resort town of Angera, on the shore of Lake Maggiore.…
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath
430 m²
€ 850,000
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. …
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
2 bath
200 m²
€ 2,150,000
Is Molas is an experimental project and the experiment is to find work with elements, with …
