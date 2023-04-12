Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Houses

Lake Houses for sale in Italy

villas
1482
castles
6
cottages
2
mansions
2
chalets
6
townhouses
143
duplexes
3
House To archive
Clear all
60 properties total found
9 room housein Lombardy, Italy
9 room house
Lombardy, Italy
3 Number of rooms 231 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,190,000
2 room housein Italy, Italy
2 room house
Italy, Italy
200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 309,000
5 room housein Italy, Italy
5 room house
Italy, Italy
3 Number of rooms 750 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
7 room housein Italy, Italy
7 room house
Italy, Italy
1 800 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room housein Italy, Italy
3 room house
Italy, Italy
422 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
6 room housein Italy, Italy
6 room house
Italy, Italy
800 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
4 room housein Lombardy, Italy
4 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms 555 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
This modern villa on Lake Garda was designed by world-famous architects and designers Marek …
5 room housein Lombardy, Italy
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms 690 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
The villa is located on the Gardona Riviera, in the province of Brescia, in the Lombardy reg…
Villa 3 room villain Lemna, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villain Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 9 room villain Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Share with Friends
Villa 6 room villain Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath 453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 5 room villain Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
3 room housein Ossuccio, Italy
3 room house
Ossuccio, Italy
3 bath 210 m²
€ 695,000
For sale a completely renovated three-storey house, with an area of 210 sq.m., on Lake Como…
Villa 5 room villain Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath 230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
2 room housein Bellano, Italy
2 room house
Bellano, Italy
2 bath 89 m²
€ 375,000
Share with friends
Villa 9 room villain Ghiffa, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Ghiffa, Italy
8 bath 850 m²
€ 9,000,000
Вилла в Гиффа расположена в регионе Пьемонт, в превосходной позиции и с прекрасным панорамны…
Villa 5 room villain Cerro, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cerro, Italy
5 bath 500 m²
€ 1,950,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villain Fiumelatte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Fiumelatte, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 1,920,000
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new buildin…
Villa 3 room villain Carpugnino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Carpugnino, Italy
3 bath 285 m²
€ 630,000
Share with friends
Villa 6 room villain Laghetto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Laghetto, Italy
6 bath 430 m²
€ 1,500,000
The villa in Lombardy is located on Lake Como in Colico. The villa has three levels, with a…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 382 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of…
Villa 6 room villain Sabaudia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sabaudia, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…
Villa 5 room villain Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
5 bath 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space…
Villa 3 room villain Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lazise, Italy
2 bath 260 m²
€ 890,000
A villa in Veneto is offered for sale, which has partial views of Lake Garda. The villa is l…
Villa 4 room villain Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pettenasco, Italy
6 bath 689 m²
€ 3,850,000
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The v…
Villa 4 room villain Angera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Angera, Italy
5 bath 343 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale Liberty Villa in the Italian resort town of Angera, on the shore of Lake Maggiore.…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 430 m²
€ 850,000
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. …
Villa 2 room villain Pula, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 2,150,000
Is Molas is an experimental project and the experiment is to find work with elements, with …

Regions with properties for sale

Lonato del Garda
Arzachena
Bordighera
Emilia-Romagna
Calabria
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Arona
Florence
Sirmione
Salo
Apulia
San Martino di Lupari
Lecco
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
Peschiera del Garda
Alassio
Anzio
Giulianova
Tortoreto
Milan

Properties features in Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir