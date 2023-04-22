Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Grosseto
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Grosseto, Italy

Follonica
1
Orbetello
1
Unione di Comuni Montani Colline del Fiora
1
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
9 room house in Grosseto, Italy
9 room house
Grosseto, Italy
21 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
This three-level villa with sea views is located in Monte Argentario, next to Porto Santo St…
Villa 3 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
3 bath 198 m²
€ 1,000,000
Share with Friends
Villa 5 room villa in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pozzarello, Italy
7 bath 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argenta…
4 room house in Follonica, Italy
4 room house
Follonica, Italy
240 m²
€ 1,300,000
The old house is located 2 km from the sea near San Vincenzo, Tuscany. The villa has recentl…

Properties features in Grosseto, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir