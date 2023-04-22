Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Greve in Chianti, Italy

House in Greve in Chianti, Italy
House
Greve in Chianti, Italy
10 m²
€ 2,200,000
Luxurious house located in the heart of Tuscany, in the city of Chianti In the house - spac…
Castle 10 bedrooms in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Castle 10 bedrooms
Greve in Chianti, Italy
1 400 m²
€ 18,000,000
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…
8 room house in Greve in Chianti, Italy
8 room house
Greve in Chianti, Italy
600 m²
€ 3,600,000
Beautiful house located in Chianti, Tuscany In total 20 km . from Siena and 50 km away . fr…
