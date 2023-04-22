Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Metropolitan City of Florence
  5. Greve in Chianti
  6. Castles

Castles for sale in Greve in Chianti, Italy

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Castle 10 bedrooms
Greve in Chianti, Italy
1 400 m²
€ 18,000,000
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir