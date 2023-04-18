Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Gravedona ed Uniti

Residential properties for sale in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy

5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
2 room apartment
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 300,000
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
Villa 9 room villain Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
31 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 827 m²
€ 1,900,000
The Residence Villa Paradiso is an eco-friendly holiday home, with Eco Label Certification, …
1 room apartmentin Germasino, Italy
1 room apartment
Germasino, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 300,000
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a balcony and pa…
1 room apartmentin Germasino, Italy
1 room apartment
Germasino, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 270,000
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a private garden…
2 room apartmentin Germasino, Italy
2 room apartment
Germasino, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 350,000
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a balcony, garde…

Properties features in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir