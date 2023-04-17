Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo
  4. Teramo
  5. Giulianova
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Giulianova, Italy

Villa 4 room villain Giulianova, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
5 Number of rooms 520 m²
€ 700,000
ARH-180220-1. Палаццо в историческом центре города с чудесным видом на мореПалаццо в историч…
Villa 5 room villain Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 720,000
IT-200618. Вилла в историческом центре города, с чудесным видом на мореПродается целый дом в…
Villa Villain Giulianova, Italy
Villa Villa
Giulianova, Italy
500 m²
€ 3,000,000
BG-AH09U . Классическая вилла в GiulianovaЭлегантная вилла в классическом стиле, расположена…
Villa 3 room villain Giulianova, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
4 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 550,000
EC-181219-2. Таунхаус дуплекс в городе ДжульяноваВ самом престижном районе города Джульянова…
Villa 5 room villain Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 200 m²
€ 2,800,000
EC-77. Старинная Вилла в г. Джулиянова Предлагаемая недвижимость находится в городе Джулиян…
Villa 3 room villain Giulianova, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 550,000
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу часть виллы (таунхаус дуплекс)В самом престижном районе города Дж…
