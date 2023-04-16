Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Genoa

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Genoa, Italy

Arenzano
5
Rapallo
2
Chiavari
1
Genoa
1
8 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
1 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 6 Floor
€ 400,000
The apartment is located in one of the exclusive and landscaped areas of Genoa. The buildin…
6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
10 Number of rooms 275 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Pieve Ligure ( Genoa ) // villa 210 sq. M. m + extension 65 sq. m // garden 4000 sq. m // te…
6 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
6 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
14 Number of rooms 458 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
The apartments are located in a villa located in Carrara Park, stretching from Corso Europe …
6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
15 Number of rooms 247 m²
Price on request
Genoa Center // Penthouse // 247 sqm // terrace 120 sqm // 5 bedrooms and studio // 3 bathro…
Villa 3 room villain Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arenzano, Italy
3 bath 380 m²
€ 1,550,000
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the c…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
7 bath 350 m²
€ 19,000,000
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vil…
Villa 5 room villain Portofino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Portofino, Italy
550 m²
€ 30,000,000
Luxury villa located in Portofino, Liguria The area is 550 sq. m, the garden area is 5.000 sq. m
3 room apartmentin Portofino, Italy
3 room apartment
Portofino, Italy
100 m²
€ 1,460,000
The luxury apartments are located in Santa Marguerita Ligure Resort, Liguria. 30 km from Gen…

Properties features in Genoa, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir