Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Genoa
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Genoa, Italy

Arenzano
4
Rapallo
2
House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
10 Number of rooms 275 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Pieve Ligure ( Genoa ) // villa 210 sq. M. m + extension 65 sq. m // garden 4000 sq. m // te…
6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
15 Number of rooms 247 m²
Price on request
Genoa Center // Penthouse // 247 sqm // terrace 120 sqm // 5 bedrooms and studio // 3 bathro…
Villa 3 room villain Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arenzano, Italy
3 bath 380 m²
€ 1,550,000
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the c…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
7 bath 350 m²
€ 19,000,000
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vil…
Villa 5 room villain Portofino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Portofino, Italy
550 m²
€ 30,000,000
Luxury villa located in Portofino, Liguria The area is 550 sq. m, the garden area is 5.000 sq. m

Properties features in Genoa, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir