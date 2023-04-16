Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Genoa
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Genoa, Italy

Arenzano
1
Chiavari
1
Genoa
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
1 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 6 Floor
€ 400,000
The apartment is located in one of the exclusive and landscaped areas of Genoa. The buildin…
6 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
6 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
14 Number of rooms 458 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
The apartments are located in a villa located in Carrara Park, stretching from Corso Europe …

Properties features in Genoa, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir