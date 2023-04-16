Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Genoa, Italy

Villa Villain Arenzano, Italy
Villa Villa
Arenzano, Italy
270 m²
€ 2,700,000
KK-070715-4. Вилла в приватном комплексеВилла: 30 км до аэропорта Генуи 148км от границы с Ф…
Villa 4 room villain Arenzano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Arenzano, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,500,000
ED-250417. Комплекс из четырех вилл в зоне Пинета-ди-АренцаноКомплекс из четырех вилл находи…
Villa 5 room villain Rapallo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rapallo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 490 m²
€ 2,800,000
VB-11090. Вилла класса люкс в РапаллоВ живописной Лигурии, между морем и горными хребтами Ал…
1 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
1 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 6 Floor
€ 400,000
The apartment is located in one of the exclusive and landscaped areas of Genoa. The buildin…
6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
10 Number of rooms 275 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Pieve Ligure ( Genoa ) // villa 210 sq. M. m + extension 65 sq. m // garden 4000 sq. m // te…
6 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
6 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
14 Number of rooms 458 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
The apartments are located in a villa located in Carrara Park, stretching from Corso Europe …
6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
15 Number of rooms 247 m²
Price on request
Genoa Center // Penthouse // 247 sqm // terrace 120 sqm // 5 bedrooms and studio // 3 bathro…
4 room housein Arenzano, Italy
4 room house
Arenzano, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 525,000
A historical fresco mansion in Liguria, in the mountains, near the border with France and nb…
5 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
5 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 1,400,000
House on the first line of the sea in Santo Stefano al Mare. The total area of 260 square me…
4 room apartmentin Zoagli, Italy
4 room apartment
Zoagli, Italy
4 bath 230 m²
€ 2,900,000
Just a few minutes' walk from the crystal clear waters of Paraggia, is this wonderful 23…
3 room apartmentin Chiavari, Italy
3 room apartment
Chiavari, Italy
4 bath 280 m²
€ 2,850,000
In a breathtaking location overlooking the Gulf of Tigullio, we offer an apartment of 280 sq…
2 room apartmentin Zoagli, Italy
2 room apartment
Zoagli, Italy
2 bath 123 m²
€ 990,000
In a magnificent location of San Michele di Pagana, with sea views and direct access to the …
Villa 6 room villain Rapallo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Rapallo, Italy
4 bath 395 m²
€ 2,500,000
Delightful villa with pool on a charming hill above Rapallo, 10 minutes from the sea and abo…
2 room apartmentin Arenzano, Italy
2 room apartment
Arenzano, Italy
2 bath 304 m²
€ 650,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Genoa, in an old house, the foundation …
Villa 3 room villain Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arenzano, Italy
3 bath 380 m²
€ 1,550,000
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the c…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
7 bath 350 m²
€ 19,000,000
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vil…
Villa 5 room villain Portofino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Portofino, Italy
550 m²
€ 30,000,000
Luxury villa located in Portofino, Liguria The area is 550 sq. m, the garden area is 5.000 sq. m
3 room apartmentin Portofino, Italy
3 room apartment
Portofino, Italy
100 m²
€ 1,460,000
The luxury apartments are located in Santa Marguerita Ligure Resort, Liguria. 30 km from Gen…

Properties features in Genoa, Italy

