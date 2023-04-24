Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Apulia
  4. Lecce
  5. Gallipoli
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Gallipoli, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Gallipoli, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Gallipoli, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 1,600,000
Today we present a property in the heart of the historic center of Gallipoli. We are right o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir