Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Emilia-Romagna
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Forli-Cesena, Italy

Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese
2
Bertinoro
1
Cesena
1
Unione dei comuni Valle del Savio
1
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Cesena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cesena, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 5 319 m² Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
HILLSIDE STONE VILLA On the hills of Fratta Terme, we offer for sale a unique solution. …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bertinoro, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
4 room housein Bagno di Romagna, Italy
4 room house
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
Villa 3 room villain Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
5 bath 370 m²
€ 2,500,000
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…

Properties features in Forli-Cesena, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir