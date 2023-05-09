Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Metropolitan City of Florence
  5. Florence

Residential properties for sale in Florence, Italy

19 properties total found
5 room apartment in Florence, Italy
5 room apartment
Florence, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€ 890,000
3 room apartment in Florence, Italy
3 room apartment
Florence, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 022 m²
€ 17,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 4,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
€ 3,700,000
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
€ 5,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
€ 3,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
€ 1,900,000
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 6 200 m²
€ 13,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 320 m²
€ 28,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
€ 2,580,000
Villa Villa in Florence, Italy
Villa Villa
Florence, Italy
Area 400 m²
€ 2,500,000
Mansion 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,900,000
Mansion 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request

Properties features in Florence, Italy

