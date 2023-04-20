Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Metropolitan City of Florence
  5. Figline e Incisa Valdarno

Residential properties for sale in Figline e Incisa Valdarno, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 9 room villain Figline e Incisa Valdarno, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Figline e Incisa Valdarno, Italy
12 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Figline and Incisa Valdarno, we offer a beautiful former farmhouse that has been skilfull…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir