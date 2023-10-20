Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Fermo
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Fermo, Italy

3 properties total found
Townhouse 10 rooms in Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
€220,000
Townhouse 13 rooms in Montappone, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 400 m²
In beautiful panoramic position on the outskirts of the village, this property in excellent …
Price on request
Townhouse 10 rooms in Lapedona, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 270 m²
Detached Semi-Detached (internally unfinished) with sales in the sea side, consisting of two…
Price on request

