Apartments for sale in Fermo, Italy

Sant Elpidio a Mare
3
Apartment To archive
5 room apartment in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
5 room apartment
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 70 m²
Ground floor apartment of about 70 square meters with external paved courtyard with condoned…
€60,000
4 room apartment in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
4 room apartment
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Recently built attic on the second floor. Panoramic sea view. Two bedrooms, bathroom, living…
€145,000
4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
Apartments in the historic center (n.ro 3) new structure brick and wooden floors entrance Cu…
Price on request
9 room apartment in Montappone, Italy
9 room apartment
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 160 m²
160 sqm apartment with 100 sqm attic garage Garage Cellar General condition excellent Servic…
Price on request
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Apartment built in 2002 on the 2nd floor with a living area with kitchenette, two bedrooms, …
Price on request

