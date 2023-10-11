Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Faggeto Lario

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Faggeto Lario, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Faggeto Lario, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Faggeto Lario, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
€1,50M

