Pool Villas for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

8 room housein Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored on two levels (100 + 100) m with an accessory masonry structure of …
Villa 4 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 385 m²
€ 2,400,000
ABI-1264A . Современная вилла на озере ГардаНовая, современного архитектурного стиля вилла с…
Villa 3 room villain Carate, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Carate, Italy
4 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 890,000
VB-10087. Вилла с панорамным видомВилла с панорамным видом на озеро Комо, расположена в прес…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Chic penthouse - duplex 130 sq.m in a new building in Riva del Garda. The residential comple…
3 room housein Naples, Italy
3 room house
Naples, Italy
200 m²
€ 758,480
The beautiful house is located in Leza, Piedmont. Only 350 m to Lake Maggiore, also near the…
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
VB-POMF. Шикарное поместье рядом с ФлоренциейШикарное поместье площадью 2000 кв.м с земельны…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N592 Property name: Casa Ripani Location: In country Town/City: Z…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 bath 400 m²
€ 8,000,000
In Porto-Chervo and in one of the most exclusive regions of Sardinia the luxury magnificent…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Cottage on two floors plus accessory Structure in old brick in good condition Services prese…
2 room apartmentin San Felice del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 600,000
GA-V000710. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сан-Феличе-дель-Бенако Расположенный в одном…
6 room apartmentin Tremezzo, Italy
6 room apartment
Tremezzo, Italy
12 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m²
€ 2,400,000
Tremezzo, Wonderful villa located in the centre of Tremezzo, behind the monumental complexes…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Menaggio, Italy
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 271,421
Three Room New Duplex Apartment with a swimming pool on Lake Como & nbsp; in Menajo Metra…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
