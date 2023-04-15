Italy
Italy
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Carlazzo, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
262 m²
€ 795,000
This is a newly built villa equipped with all modern technological services; the villa consi…
Villa 5 room villa
Blevio, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 6,000,000
VB-10063. Вилла на первой линии озераДанная вилла площадью 500 кв.м. в настоящее время разде…
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
€ 120,000
LH-3B11. Квартира в продаже в БордигереИнвестиции в недвижимость, Италия, Лигурия, Бордигера…
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
4 Number of rooms
181 m²
€ 680,000
FP-T459. Пентхаус на третьем этаже в городе СтрезаВ одном км. от центра Стреза, в элегантном…
Villa 3 room villa
San Bartolomeo al Mare, Italy
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 890,000
KK-6V92. Вилла недавней постройки с видом на море в ЛигурииНа панорамной возвышенности Диано…
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
4 Number of rooms
200 000 m²
€ 490,000
FP-T515. Характерный итальянский дом в СтрезеХарактерный деревенский домик в центре Сомераро…
Villa Villa
Bellano, Italy
450 m²
€ 3,200,000
VB-Villa-Shanti-LI. Вилла "Шанти" на первой линиии с причалом и докомКрасивая вилла "Шанти" …
3 room apartment
Lesa, Italy
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 275,000
FP-T404. Леза, квартира на продажу на берегу озераПродается хорошая квартира на берегу озера…
Villa 5 room villa
Gignese, Italy
6 Number of rooms
513 m²
€ 1,500,000
FP-0113. Роскошная вилла в СтрезеРоскошная вилла на продажу в нескольких минутах ходьбы от ц…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 1,486,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of …
Villa 9 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
10 Number of rooms
509 m²
€ 4,950,000
Gardone Riviera is certainly one of the most famous resorts on Lake Garda, thanks to the "Vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms
860 m²
€ 7,000,000
VB-111119. Четырехуровневая вилла в СтрезеВилла и ее история описана в книге "Dimore di Lago…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
