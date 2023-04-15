Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 3,700,000
Padenghe Sul Garda is undoubtedly one of the places in southern Garda most often chosen both…
7 room housein Massa Fermana, Italy
7 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
7 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1423 Property name: Casa Fermana Location: In country Town/City: …
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 410,000
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 206,453
The villa is located in the town of Briatico, near the Tropea.  In a sm…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 281,190
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
Villa 3 room villain Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
CA-1389. Вилла с прекрасным видом на холмы КьянтиВилла находится в доминирующем расположении…
Villa 5 room villain Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 4,000,000
LH-3V51. Вилла на берегу моря в Италии - Лигурия, БордигераС превосходным видом на море, нед…
Villa 5 room villain Senigallia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Senigallia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 078 m²
€ 2,800,000
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Price on request
Building area in a panoramic position in a residential area. Three lots of different sizes s…
3 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 1,200,000
KK-280817-3. Просторная солнечная квартира в Сан-РемоПросторная и солнечная квартира 260 кв …
2 room apartmentin Roe Volciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Roe Volciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 265,000
In Roè Volciano, just a few steps from the lake promenade and the centre of Salò, we offer y…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
7 bath 350 m²
€ 19,000,000
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vil…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir