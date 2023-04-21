Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Villas
Lakefront Villas for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Villa
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Italy, Italy
655 m²
€ 2,981,061
Posh Villa is located near Lake Garda. The climate on the lake can be defined as Mediterrane…
3 room house
Lonato del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
426 m²
€ 895,000
Beautiful estate renovated in 2008, used as owner's home, located in Lonato del Garda, a pla…
3 room townhouse
Fiumicino, Italy
2 bath
120 m²
€ 229,000
For sale three level villa, total area 120 sq.m., with terrace and garden. The villa is loc…
9 room house
Italy, Italy
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Bordighera // villa 600 sq m // extension 180 sq m // garden 12,000 sq m // 10 bedrooms // 9…
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
55 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 125,000
Apartment with garage on the first floor with lift two bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen…
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 3,500,000
VB-270418-1. Вилла на первой линии озера Гарда в городке СалоВилла на первой линии озера Гар…
Townhouse 14 rooms
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Single house with sea view Two floors plus attic Structure and interior in good condition Se…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
17 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Art Nouveau villa to be restored with a park of about 8,000 square meters with centuries-old…
1 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 213,600
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
630 m²
€ 1,600,000
VB-270118-3. Старинная вилла в Вербании, ПременоСтаринная вилла, постороенная в двадцатых го…
3 room apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 490,000
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 5,000,000
VB-070917-1. Потрясающая вилла на первой линии на озере КомоПотрясающая вилла на первой лини…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map