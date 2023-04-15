Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 210 m²
€ 1,950,000
The villa is located within the residence at the Golf Porto Cervo, inside this beautiful pro…
4 room housein Arezzo, Italy
4 room house
Arezzo, Italy
220 m²
€ 874,482
Stone house in Tuscan style in the province of Arezzo, Bucine, Tuscany. The area of the two-…
8 room housein Campofilone, Italy
8 room house
Campofilone, Italy
8 Number of rooms 160 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N806 (I) Property name: Casa Silla Location: In country Town/City: …
Villa Villain Latium, Italy
Villa Villa
Latium, Italy
1 000 m²
€ 3,123,152
Villa 5 room villain Italy, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Italy, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 3,500,000
УС-. Вилла на продажу в г. ТраниПредлагаем на продажу в г. Трани и, более конкретно, на полу…
3 room townhousein Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath 300 m²
€ 78,440
A five storey townhouse with panoramic terrazza covering an area of approx 65 sqm per floor …
Villa 5 room villain Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,000,000
VB-18976. Продано! Историческая вилла в СтрезеИсторическая вилла в Стрезе, на озере Маджоре,…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
850 m²
Price on request
Land of about 2.0 hectares with three farmhouses to be completely renovated for a maximum vo…
Villa 2 room villain Domaso, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Domaso, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 360,000
We offer a single house free on three sides, completely rebuilt and finely restored, located…
Villa 3 room villain Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 122 m²
€ 900,000
Just above the hills of Salò and only 10 minutes from the Lungolago, in the locality of Mezz…
Housein Cianciana, Italy
House
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 60 m²
€ 21,611
House located in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana just a short walk from the main piazz…
Villa 4 room villain Carciano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Carciano, Italy
5 Number of rooms 412 m²
€ 2,000,000
FP-T615. Вилла в городе Стреза. МаджореВилла напротив озера с садом на озере 1200 мт2 с доко…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
