Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Townhouses
Pool Townhouses for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Townhouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 2,200,000
DH-964. Вилла Алассио ИталияВилла разделена на два отдельных дома полностью автономных . Каж…
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 320,000
LH-1T45. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ тихом и спокойном районе г…
5 room apartment
Lombardy, Italy
5 Number of rooms
166 m²
€ 681,005
Italy Lake Como Apartments in an elite complex with pool Apartments in an elite residential …
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms
43 m²
€ 230,000
GM-CPA-B16TIOS. Трехкомнатная квартира в Коста ПарадизоТрехкомнатная квартира в Коста Паради…
2 room apartment
Germasino, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
€ 350,000
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a balcony, garde…
Villa 4 room villa
Falcognana, Italy
6 bath
330 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 430,000
LH-3T25. Продажа апаратментов с видом на море. Лигурия, Боордигера, ИталияНа одной из наибол…
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
80 m²
Price on request
New generation apartments in class A and with advanced home automation different surfaces fr…
Castle 10 bedrooms
Greve in Chianti, Italy
1 400 m²
€ 16,061,923
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms
100 m²
Price on request
Apartment in semi-detached house First floor no elevator Living room kitchen Two bedrooms ba…
Apartment
Pescara, Italy
1 m²
€ 111,541
The new apartments are located in a modern complex in the resort city of Alba Adriatica, Abr…
Villa 3 room villa
Borgetto, Italy
3 bath
500 m²
€ 445,684
The property is located in the Municipality of Cinisi, 5 minutes from the "Falcone e Bo…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map