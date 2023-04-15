Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villain Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 2,200,000
DH-964. Вилла Алассио ИталияВилла разделена на два отдельных дома полностью автономных . Каж…
2 room apartmentin Ospedaletti, Italy
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 320,000
LH-1T45. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ тихом и спокойном районе г…
5 room apartmentin Lombardy, Italy
5 room apartment
Lombardy, Italy
5 Number of rooms 166 m²
€ 681,005
Italy Lake Como Apartments in an elite complex with pool Apartments in an elite residential …
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 230,000
GM-CPA-B16TIOS. Трехкомнатная квартира в Коста ПарадизоТрехкомнатная квартира в Коста Паради…
2 room apartmentin Germasino, Italy
2 room apartment
Germasino, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 350,000
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a balcony, garde…
Villa 4 room villain Falcognana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Falcognana, Italy
6 bath 330 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
2 room apartmentin Bordighera, Italy
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 430,000
LH-3T25. Продажа апаратментов с видом на море. Лигурия, Боордигера, ИталияНа одной из наибол…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
New generation apartments in class A and with advanced home automation different surfaces fr…
Castle 10 bedroomsin Greve in Chianti, Italy
Castle 10 bedrooms
Greve in Chianti, Italy
1 400 m²
€ 16,061,923
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…
5 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 100 m²
Price on request
Apartment in semi-detached house First floor no elevator Living room kitchen Two bedrooms ba…
Apartmentin Pescara, Italy
Apartment
Pescara, Italy
1 m²
€ 111,541
The new apartments are located in a modern complex in the resort city of Alba Adriatica, Abr…
Villa 3 room villain Borgetto, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Borgetto, Italy
3 bath 500 m²
€ 445,684
The property is located in the Municipality of Cinisi, 5 minutes from the "Falcone e Bo…

