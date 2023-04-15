Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Townhouses
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Siena, Italy
1 200 m²
€ 6,692,468
The exclusive villa is located near Siena, Tuscany. The manor belonged to the famous Florent…
Villa 5 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
6 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 310,000
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 bath
350 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
790 m²
€ 1,900,000
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 195,700
On the lakeside of Maderno, in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an charming Resi…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath
180 m²
€ 65,961
House composed of ground floor, first, second and third attic floor with panoramic view. On …
Penthouse 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 690,000
EXCLUSIVE PENTHOUSE WITH LAKE VIEW located a few steps from the historical centre and the la…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
€ 585,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 442,399
Villa surrounded by greenery with open sea views. The villa is located …
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 1,200,000
KK-280817-3. Просторная солнечная квартира в Сан-РемоПросторная и солнечная квартира 260 кв …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Calabernardo, Italy
7 bath
800 m²
€ 1,680,000
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms
128 m²
€ 595,000
LH-3T30. Апартаменты с террасой у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом центре курортного…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
