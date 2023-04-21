Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Townhouses

Lakefront Townhouses for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Agrigento, Italy
2 room apartment
Agrigento, Italy
2 bath 240 m²
€ 89,335
Panoramic apartment with sea views in the Historic Town Centre of Agrigento located in Via A…
3 room apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
3 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
4 Number of rooms 118 m²
€ 500,000
KK-280817-4. Квартира в Оспедалетти 118 м2Квартира 118квм на 2х уровнях полностью реконструи…
Apartment in Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
€ 450,000
VB-090617. Шикарная резиденция в городе КомоРезиденция является реконструкцией виллы, к кото…
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Italy, Italy
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Italy, Italy
200 m²
€ 903,352
Beautiful chalets and apartments with stunning views of Monte Rosa are located in Alanya Val…
4 room house in Italy, Italy
4 room house
Italy, Italy
300 m²
€ 1,445,363
The nice house is located on Lake Maggiore in Lejuno, Lombardy Just 300 meters from the vil…
9 room house in Olbia, Italy
9 room house
Olbia, Italy
3 m²
€ 993,687
The nice house is in Baya Sardinia and Sardinia. The island's coast is known for its calm, c…
Villa 4 room villa in Montecatini-Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Montecatini-Terme, Italy
5 Number of rooms 760 m²
€ 3,300,000
LD-0418. Роскошный тосканский дом в МонтекатиниРоскошный тосканский дом в Монтекатини между …
2 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 212,000
VB-11050. Апартаменты в Ленно В небольшом жилом районе с бассейном, всего в нескольких шагах…
Villa 5 room villa in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 3,500,000
ABI-1116E. Роскошная вилла с бассейном и великолепным видомРоскошная вилла с бассейном и вел…
Villa 5 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 650,000
FP-T816. Вилла с бассейном на первом холме СтрезыВилла с бассейном на первом холме Стрезы в …
Villa 9 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
12 Number of rooms 390 m²
€ 980,000
Near the centre of Desenzano, we offer a large detached villa that has been recently renovat…
Villa 4 room villa in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,100,000
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir