Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
2 300 m²
Price on request
Urbanized allotment overlooking the sea on the northern outskirts. Lots from 1,150 sq m to 2…
Villa 3 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m²
€ 699,000
We propose two solutions of new, independent and eco-sustainable villas within a plot of abo…
Villa 4 room villain Carcioni, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Carcioni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 880 m²
€ 9,200,000
VB-290118-5. Роскошный замок на первой линии озера МаджореРоскошный замок на первой линии оз…
3 room apartmentin Belgirate, Italy
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
4 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 190,000
FP-T464. Квартира в Белгирате в доме из двух квартирКвартира в доме из двух квартир, на втор…
Villa 2 room villain Cervo, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cervo, Italy
400 m²
€ 1,516,959
A three-storey villa overlooking Lake Maggiore is located in the privileged district of Bav…
8 room housein Greve in Chianti, Italy
8 room house
Greve in Chianti, Italy
600 m²
€ 3,212,385
Beautiful house located in Chianti, Tuscany In total 20 km . from Siena and 50 km away . fr…
3 room apartmentin Primolo, Italy
3 room apartment
Primolo, Italy
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 175 m²
€ 615,000
On the western shore of Lake Garda, obtained from the restoration of an old farmhouse, in th…
1 room apartmentin Corsico, Italy
1 room apartment
Corsico, Italy
2 bath 130 m²
€ 704,180
In an area called "Villaggio dei giornalisti", that is, in the Maggiolina area, we…
Villa 5 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 090 m²
€ 2,600,000
ABI-20181N. Вилла с видом на озеро Гарда!Проект строительства современной виллы с прекрасным…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 4
€ 216,284
Townhouse in a new complex 300m from the beach in the resort town of Br…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 240 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N572 Property name: Casa Berd Location: In country Town/City: Zon…
Villa 5 room villain Staletti, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Staletti, Italy
7 bath 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas.…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir