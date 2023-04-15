Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol

Pool Residential properties for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villain Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
4 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 2,400,000
KK-3v02. Вилла класа люкс в БордигереВилла на 3 семьи, с видом на море, отделка класса Люкс …
2 room apartmentin Ghiffa, Italy
2 room apartment
Ghiffa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 133 m²
€ 450,000
FP-T337. Роскошная квартира на первом этаже в Гиффе (Озеро Маджоре)В Гиффе, в престижной вил…
2 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 280,000
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet hamlet on the outskirts of the town stands a new residential co…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 295,000
Particularly close to the historical centre of Desenzano del Garda, this Three Rooms Apartme…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored on two levels plus attic. Good general condition. Accessories prese…
1 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 250,000
The apartment is located near the city center, 650 meters from the ski lift. Second floor wi…
Villa 4 room villain Baveno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Baveno, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-20075MV. Исключительный случай - вилла на первой линии на озере МаджореДверь к счастью - …
Villa 4 room villain Falcognana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Falcognana, Italy
6 bath 330 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
4 room housein Bagno di Romagna, Italy
4 room house
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 655,000
GA-V001114. Квартира с садом в эксклюзивном здании в Desenzano del GardaСледующая реализаци…
8 room housein Todi, Italy
8 room house
Todi, Italy
8 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse on the outskirts with land of 2.0 hectares. Ground floor 60 sqm Raised ground floo…
2 room apartmentin Gignese, Italy
2 room apartment
Gignese, Italy
3 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 330,000
FP-T512. Апартаменты в двухквартирной вилле в центре Стрезы Апартаменты в двухквартирно…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir