Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
7 room house
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms
180 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to restore situated in the suburbs on two floors plus attic Accessory adjacent str…
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
€ 640,000
Located on the third and last floor of a beautiful and elegant building in the centre of Fas…
2 room apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
100 m²
€ 2,163,616
Nice apartments are located in the centre of Rome, Lazio. The apartments have an area of 100…
Villa 2 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 295,000
LH-3V63. Бордигера, вилла с великолепный видом на мореВ солнечном и тихом районе на склоне х…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored with good airspace structure in old brick with wooden floors. Flat …
Villa 4 room villa
Como, Italy
5 Number of rooms
301 m²
€ 3,500,000
VB-45467. Роскошная вилла в городе КомоЭлегантная ухоженная вилла в отличном состоянии распо…
Villa 2 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
480 m²
€ 460,000
GH-PV001667. Вилла в комплексе с бассейномПредлагаемая нами вилла находится в нескольких шаг…
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
60 m²
€ 62,396
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Ferraria– Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF:House and …
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
176 m²
€ 980,000
The property offered by the Garda House is located on the third floor of one of the most ele…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
330 m²
€ 560,000
Spacious townhouse with panoramic lake views in Malchezin.Living area 330 sq.m. The main ent…
3 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
176 m²
€ 997,000
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
210 m²
€ 850,000
GA-V001420. Новый пентхаус с прекрасным видом на озеро в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в…
