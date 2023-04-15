Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Penthouses
Pool Penthouses for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Penthouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
93 m²
€ 205,000
GA-V001284. БОЛЬШАЯ КВАРТИРА НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ ЦЕНТРА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в тихом ж…
House
Terni, Italy
15 000 m²
Price on request
Residential area in lots for a total volume of 6,500 cubic meters located in the area served…
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
225 m²
€ 815,000
On the outskirts of Desenzano del Garda, within an allotment of important villas, it is poss…
Villa 4 room villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
350 m²
€ 1,026,178
Nice villa located 11 km from Florence, Tuscany . Two-storey house, area 350 sq.m. The area…
3 room townhouse
Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Via Bolognese, in an enviable, unique position with one of the most beautiful views in Fl…
House
Italy, Italy
140 000 m²
€ 811,356
Agricultural estate in the countryside An agricultural estate in the Emilian countryside.…
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 1,300,000
KK-Bessonе. Апартаменты 130 кв м класса Люкс-Престиж в БордигереАпартаменты 130 кв м класса …
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms
160 m²
Price on request
Detached single 70 renovated internally (external to be reviewed) Two floors of 80 sqm each …
1 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
82 m²
€ 290,000
GA-V001230. Квартира у озера в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенная в ухоженном и тихом жилом …
2 room apartment
Stresa, Italy
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
€ 330,000
ID - 20059. VB-Новые апартаменты в БавеноВ небольшом жилом комплексе, состоящем всего из 6 н…
Villa Villa
Italy, Italy
4 m²
€ 713,863
The new villa is located in the resort town of Lonato del Garda, on Lake Garda. The house wa…
9 room house
Olbia, Italy
3 m²
€ 981,562
The nice house is in Baya Sardinia and Sardinia. The island's coast is known for its calm, c…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map