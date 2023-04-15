Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 93 m²
€ 205,000
GA-V001284. БОЛЬШАЯ КВАРТИРА НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ ЦЕНТРА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в тихом ж…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
15 000 m²
Price on request
Residential area in lots for a total volume of 6,500 cubic meters located in the area served…
Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 225 m²
€ 815,000
On the outskirts of Desenzano del Garda, within an allotment of important villas, it is poss…
Villa 4 room villain Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
350 m²
€ 1,026,178
Nice villa located 11 km from Florence, Tuscany . Two-storey house, area 350 sq.m. The area…
3 room townhousein Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Via Bolognese, in an enviable, unique position with one of the most beautiful views in Fl…
Housein Italy, Italy
House
Italy, Italy
140 000 m²
€ 811,356
Agricultural estate in the countryside An agricultural estate in the Emilian countryside.…
2 room apartmentin Bordighera, Italy
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 1,300,000
KK-Bessonе. Апартаменты 130 кв м класса Люкс-Престиж в БордигереАпартаменты 130 кв м класса …
Townhouse 8 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 160 m²
Price on request
Detached single 70 renovated internally (external to be reviewed) Two floors of 80 sqm each …
1 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 290,000
GA-V001230. Квартира у озера в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенная в ухоженном и тихом жилом …
2 room apartmentin Stresa, Italy
2 room apartment
Stresa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 330,000
ID - 20059. VB-Новые апартаменты в БавеноВ небольшом жилом комплексе, состоящем всего из 6 н…
Villa Villain Italy, Italy
Villa Villa
Italy, Italy
4 m²
€ 713,863
The new villa is located in the resort town of Lonato del Garda, on Lake Garda. The house wa…
9 room housein Olbia, Italy
9 room house
Olbia, Italy
3 m²
€ 981,562
The nice house is in Baya Sardinia and Sardinia. The island's coast is known for its calm, c…

