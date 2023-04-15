Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Penthouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Sarzana, Italy
240 m²
€ 1,160,028
The beautiful house is located in Sarzana, Liguria. The centre is only 3 km away. The 240 sq…
Villa 4 room villa
Oliveto, Italy
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,700,000
KK-4V88. Новая вилла в стиле модернНовая вилла стиля модерн в 6км на авто (20 мин) от моря о…
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
€ 250,000
VB-121017-2. Апартамент с прекрасным видом на озеро в городке ЛенноАпартамент в Ленно, с пре…
House
Terni, Italy
220 m²
Price on request
In a sunny and panoramic position, with wonderful views over Corridonia, Petriolo and Moglia…
Villa 3 room villa
Imperia, Italy
4 Number of rooms
187 m²
€ 550,000
KK-. Лигурийский загородный дом с бассейномВилла Ирис построенная в 2005г - лигурийский заго…
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 2,350,000
ABI-1153А. Красивая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла расположена на холмистой возв…
Villa 5 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 4,000,000
VB-10036. Историческая вилла на озере КомоВилла Сфорни является одной из наиболее хорошо сох…
Villa 3 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
296 m²
€ 1,550,000
Garda Haus Padenghe offers prestigious villa with lake view. Built in the 1980s, it stands …
Villa 3 room villa
Diano Castello, Italy
4 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 3,000,000
LH-4v75. Роскошная вилла c бассейном в Лигурии, Диано МаринаВ знаменитом лигурийском курорте…
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
€ 21,611
A three storey townhouse covering a total area of 100 sqm approx, the house is rea…
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 330,000
PL- PR_A03. Стреза. Пентхаус с видом на озероСтреза. Просторный пентхаус с террасами и потря…
House
San Vito Chietino, Italy
6 000 m²
Price on request
6000 square meters area in part building Sea view from which is close Services present
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map