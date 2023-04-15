Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
5 room housein Sarzana, Italy
5 room house
Sarzana, Italy
240 m²
€ 1,160,028
The beautiful house is located in Sarzana, Liguria. The centre is only 3 km away. The 240 sq…
Villa 4 room villain Oliveto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Oliveto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,700,000
KK-4V88. Новая вилла в стиле модернНовая вилла стиля модерн в 6км на авто (20 мин) от моря о…
2 room apartmentin Lenno, Italy
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 250,000
VB-121017-2. Апартамент с прекрасным видом на озеро в городке ЛенноАпартамент в Ленно, с пре…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
220 m²
Price on request
In a sunny and panoramic position, with wonderful views over Corridonia, Petriolo and Moglia…
Villa 3 room villain Imperia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Imperia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 187 m²
€ 550,000
KK-. Лигурийский загородный дом с бассейномВилла Ирис построенная в 2005г - лигурийский заго…
Villa 3 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 2,350,000
ABI-1153А. Красивая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла расположена на холмистой возв…
Villa 5 room villain Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
VB-10036. Историческая вилла на озере КомоВилла Сфорни является одной из наиболее хорошо сох…
Villa 3 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 296 m²
€ 1,550,000
Garda Haus Padenghe offers prestigious villa with lake view. Built in the 1980s, it stands …
Villa 3 room villain Diano Castello, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Diano Castello, Italy
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,000,000
LH-4v75. Роскошная вилла c бассейном в Лигурии, Диано МаринаВ знаменитом лигурийском курорте…
3 room townhousein Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 21,611
  A three storey townhouse covering a total area of 100 sqm approx, the house is rea…
2 room apartmentin Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 330,000
PL- PR_A03. Стреза. Пентхаус с видом на озероСтреза. Просторный пентхаус с террасами и потря…
Housein San Vito Chietino, Italy
House
San Vito Chietino, Italy
6 000 m²
Price on request
6000 square meters area in part building Sea view from which is close Services present

