Lakefront Penthouses for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

1 room apartment in Pozzolengo, Italy
1 room apartment
Pozzolengo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 190,000
GA-V001060. Однокомнатная квартира в продаже в ПоццоленгоПогруженный в 130 гектаров парка вн…
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 bath 280 m²
€ 3,190,567
Villa Mirto is situated on the famous Costa Smeralda, in the heart of Porto Cervo in Sardini…
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 400 m²
Price on request
Single house a few steps from the center on four levels Ground floor living room kitchenette…
Villa 5 room villa in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 2,400,000
IT-180618-1. Вилла в Риме. ИталияВ престижном  районе EUR (на юге Рима) продается  …
Villa 4 room villa in Castellaro Lagusello, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Castellaro Lagusello, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 550 m²
€ 2,200,000
Nestled in the morainic hills on southern Garda lake, in the true heart of a countryside lus…
Villa 4 room villa in Lombardy, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lombardy, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 625,672
Italy Lombardy Lake Como Dvochurovnevaya villa on Lake Dvakhurovneva villa just a few meters…
Villa 6 room villa in Cortona, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Cortona, Italy
7 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,732,022
This property is a traditional 18th-century stone villa situated in a splendid position with…
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 120,000
LH-2M03. Квартира с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, ЛигурияНедорогая недвижимость, квартира с видо…
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Single house in a panoramic position a stone's throw from the center Two floors plus attic a…
2 room apartment in San Giorgio di Acilia, Italy
2 room apartment
San Giorgio di Acilia, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 290,000
IT-230118. Квартиры в новостройке. Рим. ИталияВ жилом новом комплексе, между двумя основными…
Apartment in Sardinia, Italy
Apartment
Sardinia, Italy
76 m² 1 Floor
€ 233,968
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 2,500,000
IT-300418-2. Вилла на озере МаджореПродается вилла на озере Маджоре, Pallanza площадью 350 к…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
