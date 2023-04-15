Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Terni, Italy
1 350 m²
Price on request
Building plot of about 1,350 square meters in a panoramic position not far from the center o…
House
Sanremo, Italy
3 m²
€ 490,781
The nice house is located in the popular resort of San Remo, Liguria. The villa is built of …
3 room apartment
Province of Agrigento, Italy
3 bath
105 m²
€ 71,137
APARTMENT SANT'ANGELO MUXARO The penthouse apartment is located in the town of …
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Apartment in historic center to the 2 ° floor and mansard roof and floor rebuilt Garden and …
Villa 2 room villa
Anacapri, Italy
2 bath
150 m²
€ 1,550,000
The home in Italy is located on the island of Capri, 700 metres from the centre of Anacapri.…
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 350,000
IT-111021. Большая квартира 130м2 в РимеБольшая квартира 130 кв.м. на 4 этаже. Состоит: прих…
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
90 m²
€ 245,390
Florence, the apartment is in excellent condition at a favorable price. The apartment is loc…
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
200 m²
€ 1,100,000
Built villa in Padenga sul Gvrda. Located in a prestigious residential quarter, surrounded b…
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
€ 299,000
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
74 m²
€ 135,226
The magnificent apartments are located in a beautiful complex consisting of apartments and v…
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 245,777
The Giardino di Ulisse project is located in the unique city of Tropea …
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to restore (8x12) meters on two levels above ground structure in ancient brick and…
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map