  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 368,500
GH-PV003961. Новые апартаменты в уникальном комплексеМы предлагаем к продаже эксклюзивные тр…
3 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
3 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 141 m²
€ 160,000
IT-. Продается часть виллы около 141 кв.м. на трех уровняхНедалеко от Пескары в 7 км от мо…
House in Santa Maria, Italy
House
Santa Maria, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 200,000
The Rustico 'La Torre' has about 70sqm, spread over 3 floors. The house was completely resto…
1 room apartment in Camporosso, Italy
1 room apartment
Camporosso, Italy
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 195,000
LH-5B03. Квартира в продаже в городе Валлекрозия. ЛигурияКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом на…
Villa 3 room villa in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pineto, Italy
4 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 330,000
EC-. Вилла в городе ПинетоВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км от моря, в жилом …
8 room apartment in Terni, Italy
8 room apartment
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 150 m²
Price on request
150 sqm apartment on the second floor in a semi-detached house Fenced common garden Living r…
4 room apartment in Cernobbio, Italy
4 room apartment
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 1,500,000
VB-XCOM. Апартаменты в центре ЧерноббиоВ элегантном доме с лифтом находятся апартаменты площ…
Villa 5 room villa in Lerici, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lerici, Italy
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 7,000,000
SIR-150515-2. Вилла с садом в городе Леричи Средиземноморский сад более 7000 кв. метров окру…
Villa 4 room villa in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,900,000
In the heart of Tremezzina in Località Mezzegra .. Wonderful newly built villa with stone de…
3 room apartment in Como, Italy
3 room apartment
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 960,000
VB-PRVO. Пентхаус в знаменитой резиденции в городе КомоСовременный меблированный пентхаус в …
Villa 9 room villa in Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
3 room apartment in Moniga del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 940,000
GA-V001075. Эксклюзивный пентхаус с великолепной террасой в Padenghe sul GardaВ престижном …

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
