Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room townhouse
Tremezzina, Italy
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
270 m²
€ 600,000
La Villetta is part of a building consisting of 4 housing units built in a prestigious setti…
Townhouse 6 rooms
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
140 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N505 Property name: Casa Cecchi II Location: In country Town/City: …
Villa 4 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,100,000
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 435,000
This modern accommodation is located inside the Corte Benaco Residence in Toscolano Maderno,…
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
850 m²
€ 7,200,000
VB-211217. Вилла на озере Маджоре, в СтрезеПрекрасная вилла в Стрезе, на берегу озера, с соб…
3 room house
Tivoli, Italy
3 bath
200 m²
€ 950,000
Share with friends
1 room apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
140 m²
€ 1,070,795
Chic apartment in the prestigious district of Rome, Lazio The area of the apartment is 140 …
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms
200 m²
Price on request
Detached house on three levels of about 200 sqm The property is divided into two apartments …
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 339,000
GH-DV3695. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
Villa 5 room villa
Corropoli, Italy
6 Number of rooms
800 m²
€ 1,500,000
BG-V801 . Частная вилла в классическом стиле в Сан-ОмероЧастная вилла в классическом стиле, …
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
€ 1,600,000
In the most comfortable residential area of Garda, close to all services, in an absolutely q…
2 room apartment
Mezzegra, Italy
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 335,000
VB-22356. Резиденция Магнолия в городе МедзеграНовая резиденция Магнолия состоит из 8 кварти…
