Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

House To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Milan, Italy
3 room apartment
Milan, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 2,850,000
Chic apartment in a prestigious quarter in the center of Milan. Area approx. 200 sq.m. Lar…
7 room housein Terni, Italy
7 room house
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 150 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1084 (R) Property name: Casa Cetra Location: In country Town/City:…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 565,000
Between Sirmione and Desenzano, in a quiet position, but close to the lake and all important…
Villa 4 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
7 room housein Terni, Italy
7 room house
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 170 m²
Price on request
House to renovate in a wonderful position Two floors with adjacent accessory structure in an…
Villa 2 room villain Lemna, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Lemna, Italy
3 Number of rooms 179 m²
€ 350,000
VB-11068. Вилла с садом и красивым видомКрасивая вилла с панорамным видом в Фаджетто Ларио. …
Villa 5 room villain Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
5 bath 200 m²
€ 1,250,000
Share with friends
Villa Villain Latium, Italy
Villa Villa
Latium, Italy
900 m²
€ 2,498,521
Italy, Lazio, the Rome Villa district in an elite residential area. The villa is 900 m2, 10 …
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 240 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1582 Property name: Casa Picchio Location: In country Town/City: …
Villa 5 room villain Rosarno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rosarno, Italy
3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 314,595
Species three-story villa in the unique town of Capo Vatican on the Coa…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 140 m²
Price on request
First floor apartment in a condominium of only two apartments. Entrance, living room, kitche…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 220 m²
Price on request
Residential house with a courtyard of 500 sqm in a panoramic position was renovated in 2002 …

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go