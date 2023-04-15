Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
House
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Milan, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
€ 2,850,000
Chic apartment in a prestigious quarter in the center of Milan. Area approx. 200 sq.m. Lar…
7 room house
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms
150 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1084 (R) Property name: Casa Cetra Location: In country Town/City:…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
145 m²
€ 565,000
Between Sirmione and Desenzano, in a quiet position, but close to the lake and all important…
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
7 room house
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms
170 m²
Price on request
House to renovate in a wonderful position Two floors with adjacent accessory structure in an…
Villa 2 room villa
Lemna, Italy
3 Number of rooms
179 m²
€ 350,000
VB-11068. Вилла с садом и красивым видомКрасивая вилла с панорамным видом в Фаджетто Ларио. …
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
5 bath
200 m²
€ 1,250,000
Share with friends
Villa Villa
Latium, Italy
900 m²
€ 2,498,521
Italy, Lazio, the Rome Villa district in an elite residential area. The villa is 900 m2, 10 …
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
240 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1582 Property name: Casa Picchio Location: In country Town/City: …
Villa 5 room villa
Rosarno, Italy
3 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 314,595
Species three-story villa in the unique town of Capo Vatican on the Coa…
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
140 m²
Price on request
First floor apartment in a condominium of only two apartments. Entrance, living room, kitche…
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
220 m²
Price on request
Residential house with a courtyard of 500 sqm in a panoramic position was renovated in 2002 …
Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map