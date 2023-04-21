Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Houses for sale in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Magugnano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Magugnano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,350,000
VB-020218-2. Красивая вилла в БардолиноКрасивая вилла в Бардолино. Площадь 350 кв.м, 3 спаль…
Villa 3 room villa in Como, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 1,360,000
VB-10082. Живите роскошно! Вилла в элитном комплексе в КомоВзгляните на нечто новое! Вилла в…
Villa 2 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m²
€ 830,000
Elegant villa with a large garden in Moniga del Garda. Area 270 sq.mground floor: large liv…
Villa 4 room villa in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,800,000
VB-23651. Новая вилла в МенаджиоВеликолепная вилла 300 кв.м. находится в одной из самых живо…
2 room apartment in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 235,000
Villa 3 room villa in Quercianella, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,000,000
KK-dl625. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » КвэрчанеллаВилла в Quercianella (Тоскана. 10 …
1 room apartment in Roma Capitale, Italy
1 room apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
85 m²
€ 767,849
The beautiful apartments are on the ground floor in Rome, Lazio between the Colosseum and S…
2 room apartment in Anzio, Italy
2 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
75 m²
€ 94,852
Anzio, beautiful apartment within walking distance of the sea. The apartment has a beautiful…
Villa 4 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 310 m²
€ 880,000
Villa located 200 meters from the beach in Toscolano Maderno.The area of the building is 310…
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 600,000
GA-V000940. Светлый двухэтажный пентхаус в отличном месте в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенна…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 220,000
GA-V001253. БОЛЬШАЯ ТРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ ЦЕНТРА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ несколь…
6 room house in Italy, Italy
6 room house
Italy, Italy
400 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
PORTofINO ( LIGURY ) // MAIN VILLA 400 KV M // ORANZHER // PARTICIPANTS 25,000 KV M // ACCES…

Properties features in Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla strada del vino, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
